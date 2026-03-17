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JNVST Class 6 Selection Test 2026: Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the Class 6 JNVST admit card for winter-bound schools. Parents and teachers can download the admit card through the direct link here.

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JNVST Class 6 Selection Test 2026: Admit Card Out, Download Link Here
JNVST Winter-Bound Admit Card Out For Class 6 Admissions, Download Here

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 admit card for winter-bound schools. Students and parents can check and download the admit card on the official website of the samiti - navodaya.gov.in or through the direct link here.

How To Download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Click here to download the admit cards for Class 6 JNVST (Winter Bound) 2026".
  • Then, click on "JNVST Admit Card".
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card Download Link

NVS JNVST Official Website

JNVST 2026 Exam Pattern

  • Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks (60 minutes)
  • Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)
  • Language: 20 questions, 25 marks (30 minutes)
  • Total: 80 questions, 100 marks

Admission to Class 6 is merit-based, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas follow the three-language formula while promoting national integration. For detailed information and updates, visit navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST Admissions 2026: Who Is Eligible For Admission Into Class 6?

Students applying for admission must have passed Class 3, 4 and 5 from a government/government aided school. They must be studying in Class 5 during the 2025-2026 academic year. Those who have passed Class 5 before this academic year and have repeated any of their Class years are not eligible to apply.

Students applying for admission must not be born before May 1, 2014 and after July 31, 2026. Those who have already given the test are not eligible to apply for the second time.

JNV of a district will have its 75 per cent of the seats filled by rural candidates of that district. Those who have studied in any urban school for even a day will be considered ineligible for admission.

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