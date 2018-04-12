JNUEE MA, MSc, MCA Entrance Exam Results Declared @ Jnu.ac.in; Check Now The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for Master's programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) has been declared at jnu.ac.in.

JNU Result 2018-19: The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for Master's programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) has been declared. The candidates who have appeared for the Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) entrance examinations may now check their results from the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi), jnu.ac.in.



The results can be accessed from the direct results link of the JNU admissions portal:

JNUEE MA, MSc, MCA Entrance Result: How to check

Follow these steps to check your JNU MA, MSc and MCA entrance exam results:



Step 1: Go to official website for JNU: www.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Admissions tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link "JNUEE M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. RESULT 2018-19"

Step 4: Select your option to check the result (registration number or application number).

Step 5: Login with your application number and password.

Step 6: Submit and check your result.



