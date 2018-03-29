JNU BA Entrance Exam 2018 Results Declared; Check At Jnu.ac.in JNU has declared the result for JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) conducted for admission to BA (Honors) First Year 2018-19 session.

JNU Result 2018: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the result for JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE) conducted for admission to BA (Honors) First Year 2018-19 session. The results are available on the official website and students can use the online link provided to check their result. Candidates can check their result using application number or registration number. The r

How to check JNUEE BA (Hons.) Entrance Result?

Follow these steps to check your JNU BA entrance exam results:



Step one: Go to official website for JNU: www.jnu.ac.in

Step two: Click on the Admissions tab on the homepage.

Step three: Click on the JNUEE BA 1st year Result 2018-19 link.

Step four: Select your option to check the result (registration number or application number).

Step five: Select the course from the dropdown box.

Step six: Select the course to which you applied for.

Step seven: Enter your registration number or application number.

Step eight: Submit and check your result.



For admission to BA courses, no viva-voce is conducted. The university will soon declare the counselling/admission schedule for the students who qualify the entrance test.



JNU organised entrance examinations for the academic year, 2018-19 to its various UG, PG, M. Phil and PhD programmes on December 27-30 last year.



JNU has ten schools that contain 41 diverse centres of studies and 5 special centres of studies.



The JNU Entrance Examination was advertised on September 9, 2017; prospectus was uploaded on the JNU web site on September 15, 2017 and the final date of application was October 17, 2017.







