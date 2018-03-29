JNU BA Entrance Exam 2018 Results Declared; Check At Jnu.ac.in

How to check JNUEE BA (Hons.) Entrance Result?
Follow these steps to check your JNU BA entrance exam results:
Step one: Go to official website for JNU: www.jnu.ac.in
Step two: Click on the Admissions tab on the homepage.
Step three: Click on the JNUEE BA 1st year Result 2018-19 link.
Step four: Select your option to check the result (registration number or application number).
Step five: Select the course from the dropdown box.
Step six: Select the course to which you applied for.
Step seven: Enter your registration number or application number.
Step eight: Submit and check your result.
For admission to BA courses, no viva-voce is conducted. The university will soon declare the counselling/admission schedule for the students who qualify the entrance test.
JNU organised entrance examinations for the academic year, 2018-19 to its various UG, PG, M. Phil and PhD programmes on December 27-30 last year.
JNU has ten schools that contain 41 diverse centres of studies and 5 special centres of studies.
