JNU BA, MA Entrance Results 2018 To Be Declared Soon; Check Details Here JNU will release the results of entrance examinations held for Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours and Master of Arts (MA) courses in the university soon.

Share EMAIL PRINT JNU entrance results will be available at the website - admissions.jnu.ac.in. JNUEE 2018 BA, MA Results: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the results of entrance examinations held for Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours and Master of Arts (MA) courses in the university shortly. The Delh-based central university had declared the results of the entrance examinations conducted for admission to research courses for which the



"The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for B.A. (Hons.) 1st year and Master's programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) will be declared shortly," said a notification posted on the results website of JNUEE 2018.



Update: when we checked last, the official JNU results website -- http://admissions.jnu.ac.in/ -- is not responding.



JNU held the entrance examinations for the academic year, 2018-19 to its various undergraduate, graduate, M. Phil and PhD programmes on December 27-30, 2017.



JNU has 10 schools that contain 41 diverse centres of studies and 5 special centres of studies.



The JNUEE is thus a mammoth exercise aimed at selecting the best of minds from across the country, said a statement from the university.



The JNU Entrance Examination was advertised on September 9, 2017; prospectus was uploaded on the JNU web site on September 15, 2017 and the final date of application was October 17, 2017.



Significantly, more than one lakh candidates registered for the examination in 131 fields of study.



The number of candidates has substantially increased compared to last year when the total number of candidates was 73, 725-this is an increase of about 170 per cent.



The university had earmarked 81 examination centres in various cities and towns encompassing all the states and union territories of the country and another centre in Kathmandu.



The Admission branch of the university deputed more than 200 teaching and non-teaching staff to all the centres for smooth and fair conduct of the JNU Entrance Examinations.



Click here for more



Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the results of entrance examinations held for Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honours and Master of Arts (MA) courses in the university shortly. The Delh-based central university had declared the results of the entrance examinations conducted for admission to research courses for which the viva-voce process undergoing currently. JNU entrance results will be available at the website - admissions.jnu.ac.in."The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for B.A. (Hons.) 1st year and Master's programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) will be declared shortly," said a notification posted on the results website of JNUEE 2018.JNU held the entrance examinations for the academic year, 2018-19 to its various undergraduate, graduate, M. Phil and PhD programmes on December 27-30, 2017.JNU has 10 schools that contain 41 diverse centres of studies and 5 special centres of studies.The JNUEE is thus a mammoth exercise aimed at selecting the best of minds from across the country, said a statement from the university.The JNU Entrance Examination was advertised on September 9, 2017; prospectus was uploaded on the JNU web site on September 15, 2017 and the final date of application was October 17, 2017.Significantly, more than one lakh candidates registered for the examination in 131 fields of study.The number of candidates has substantially increased compared to last year when the total number of candidates was 73, 725-this is an increase of about 170 per cent.The university had earmarked 81 examination centres in various cities and towns encompassing all the states and union territories of the country and another centre in Kathmandu. The Admission branch of the university deputed more than 200 teaching and non-teaching staff to all the centres for smooth and fair conduct of the JNU Entrance Examinations.Click here for more Education News