Delhi University And Jawaharlal Nehru University To Start Next Admission Phase In 3 Days

Admission process in Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University is set to begin soon after the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 results.



As per news agency ANI, DU and JNU will initiate the second phase of its delayed undergraduate admission process in the next three days. The officials at the two universities said that they are yet to receive the result data from NTA. The academic session, which was due to start in August, will likely commence in early September for UG courses at both universities.



Admission into the two central universities has been postponed due to delays in the release of results by the NTA.

Admission process in DU

The first phase of admissions at Delhi University bagan on May 28, 2024. The delay in the release of the result of CUET UG led to a delay in the start of phase two of admission at the university as the phase two of admission was dependent on the CUET-UG result.



Speaking to ANI, DU dean of admission, Haneet Gandhi had said that the phase 2 CSAS admission process after the release of the CUET UG results. Students will be able to see for which course are they eligible to get admission. Students will get 10 days to fill out their preferences and colleges.

The dean also noted that the second phase of admission is expected to start from Wednesday. The first round of admissions will be over by the third week of August and classes are expected to begin in September.



Delhi University (DU) is holding admission for over 71, 000 seats across its over 65 colleges through CUET UG.



Admissions at JNU

Speaking to ANI, an official at JNU said that the university is yet to receive results from the NTA. The admission process at the university will begin in two to three days. The interested candidates will again have to fill out the form and then the merit list will be prepared.



JNU is holding admission for various undergraduate programmes based on CUET marks, including BA (Hons) in foreign languages and BSc-MSc integrated programmes.



NTA announced the results of the CUET UG 2024 on Sunday. This year, a total of 13,47,618 students registered for CUET UG 2024, out of which 7.17 lakh male candidates, 6.30 lakh female candidates, and 7 transgender students registered for the exam.



The NTA score is the percentile score of the candidate in the test in which he appeared. It indicates his position vis-a-vis others who appeared in it.