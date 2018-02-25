JNUEE Result 2018: Viva Voce List Released As per the official schedule for admissions, JNU will conduct the viva voce of candidates by 20 March 2018. Details regarding JNUEE result 2018 can be found at the official website of the University at jnu.ac.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT JNUEE Result 2018: Viva Voce List Released New Delhi: Viva voce list for JNUEE 2018 has been declared. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come up with the result of candidates who have been shortlisted for viva voce. Admission to various undergraduate, graduate, M. Phil and PhD programmes will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the entrance exam and viva voce. As per the official schedule for admissions, JNU will conduct the viva voce of candidates by 20 March 2018. Details regarding JNUEE result 2018 can be found at the official website of the University at jnu.ac.in.



On 21 February 2018, confusion arose



JNUEE was held at 81 exam centres nationwide. The Admission branch of the university had deputed more than 200 teaching and non-teaching staff to all the centres for smooth and fair conduct of the JNU Entrance Examinations. A flying squad was also deployed to hold surprise checks in select centres to ensure fairness of the examinations.



More than 1 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination in 131 fields of study, which reveals a significant rise in the number of candidates in comparison to last years.



Click here for more



Viva voce list for JNUEE 2018 has been declared. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come up with the result of candidates who have been shortlisted for viva voce. Admission to various undergraduate, graduate, M. Phil and PhD programmes will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the entrance exam and viva voce. As per the official schedule for admissions, JNU will conduct the viva voce of candidates by 20 March 2018. Details regarding JNUEE result 2018 can be found at the official website of the University at jnu.ac.in.On 21 February 2018, confusion arose when JNU website hosted a link of the JNUEE result 2018 which didn't carry any information about the result . However upon clarification it was confirmed that the list of candidates eligible for interview/ viva voce in research course will be released first.JNUEE was held at 81 exam centres nationwide. The Admission branch of the university had deputed more than 200 teaching and non-teaching staff to all the centres for smooth and fair conduct of the JNU Entrance Examinations. A flying squad was also deployed to hold surprise checks in select centres to ensure fairness of the examinations. More than 1 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination in 131 fields of study, which reveals a significant rise in the number of candidates in comparison to last years.Click here for more Education News