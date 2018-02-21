JNUEE Result 2018 Declared; Check Now Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) result has been declared for close to 1 lakh candidates who had appeared for it.

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT JNUEE Result 2018 Declared: Know How To Check New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) result has been declared for close to 1 lakh candidates who had appeared for it. The exam was held in December 2017 for granting admission to 131 fields of study. The number of candidates has substantially increased compared to last year when the total number of candidates was 73, 725-this is an increase of about 170 per cent. Candidates who took the exam on 27-30 December 2017 can now check the result at the official admission portal (admissions.jnu.ac.in) of the varsity using their application number or registration number.



JNUEE was held at 81 exam centres nationwide. The Admission branch of the university had deputed more than 200 teaching and non-teaching staff to all the centres for smooth and fair conduct of the JNU Entrance Examinations. A flying squad was also deployed to hold surprise checks in select centres to ensure fairness of the examinations.



Few days before the exam, Students Federation of India (SFI) condemned the varsity's move to cancel the Srinagar centre for the exam. Yet again, in the same month, the University's decision to de-link integrated MPhil and PhD programme created a huge uproar.



In another development,



Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) result has been declared for close to 1 lakh candidates who had appeared for it. The exam was held in December 2017 for granting admission to 131 fields of study. The number of candidates has substantially increased compared to last year when the total number of candidates was 73, 725-this is an increase of about 170 per cent. Candidates who took the exam on 27-30 December 2017 can now check the result at the official admission portal (admissions.jnu.ac.in) of the varsity using their application number or registration number.JNUEE was held at 81 exam centres nationwide. The Admission branch of the university had deputed more than 200 teaching and non-teaching staff to all the centres for smooth and fair conduct of the JNU Entrance Examinations. A flying squad was also deployed to hold surprise checks in select centres to ensure fairness of the examinations. Few days before the exam, Students Federation of India (SFI) condemned the varsity's move to cancel the Srinagar centre for the exam. Yet again, in the same month, the University's decision to de-link integrated MPhil and PhD programme created a huge uproar.In another development, JNU administration made 75 per cent attendance compulsory for students; on valid medical grounds 60 per cent attendance will suffice.