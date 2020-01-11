JNU Remains Open This Weekend To Complete Registration Process

JNU remains open on January 11, 12 to complete registration process

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has released a circular saying that all the concerned offices related to the registration process in the university will remain open on January 11 and January 12. The university has extended the registration process for winter semester till January 12 and a notification in this regard was released by the administration on January 6, a day after the registration process was supposed to conclude.

JNU Assistant Registrar, Evaluation Branch, Manoj Kumar Manuj has asked all deans, chairpersons, research supervisors and faculty in-charge to be available for the registration process, in the notification available on the university's website.

The winter semester would begin on January 13. "In a meeting of Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres it was agreed that winter semester academic activities should resume on January 13, 2020," said the Assistant Registrar.

All the faculty members have been asked to upload the time tables of their respective classes on the website of their school or centre at the earliest.

On January 1, the university had allowed the candidates who had not cleared their academic requirements of monsoon semester 2019 to provisionally register for the next semester, which is the winter semester. The university had also allowed such candidates to complete the academic requirements of monsoon semester by January 20. This would help the students to keep their registration valid, the university had said.

The last date for provisional registration was January 5.

On January 4, JNU administration said that a group of students wearing masks forcibly evicted all technical staff and switched off the power supply to make the "servers dysfunctional", and hamper the registration process for the semester exam.

The next day, in the evening violence broke out in the university campus. A group of masked goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, targetting teachers and students.

Click here for more Education News