Complete 'Academic Requirements Of Monsoon Semester' By January 20: JNU

JNU: Complete academic requirements of monsoon semester by January 20

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has given students one more chance to clear the monsoon semester exams. "Those who have not completed their 'academic requirements of monsoon semester 2019' will be allowed to provisionally register from January 1 to January 5, 2020," said the university in a notification released today (December 30).

The university would candidates, who do not have the eligibility for registering for the winter semester, to provisionally register for the next semester session.

Also, it would allow such candidates to clear the "academic requirements of monsoon semester 2019" by January 20, 2020. This would help students to keep their registration valid, said the varsity.

The University had earlier warned its students that they will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they fall short of the academic requirements of the institution.

"All Deans and Chairpersons will ensure that all evaluations, examinations and grading of all the provisionally registered students are completed on or before January 20, 2020," said JNU Vice Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar, who also heads the Academic Council, in the notice released by the University.

In the year ender note, the VC has that the university has achieved many milestones in its academic excellence in the year. "...whether it is a NAAC rating or NIRF, JNU has maintained its top position among all the Central Universities of the country," said the VC.

This year, the project funding sanctioned to JNU faculty members by different funding agencies has touched Rs 190 crore.

This year, the university has also introduced new study programs such as the Schools of Engineering, Management and Entrepreneurship, Special Centres of Disaster Research and National Security.

