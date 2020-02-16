JNTUH Result Released. Direct Download Links Here

JNTU results have been released on various servers hosted at jntuh.ac.in and jntuhresults.in.

JNTUH result: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad or JNTUH has released the JNTUH result for the BTech and BPharm students today. The varsity has released the JNTUH results for both regular and supplementary students of B.Tech and B.Pharmacy II-I. The results of B.Tech and B.Pharmacy II-I students were released yesterday. The application for recounting or revaluation of JNTUH results released today can be done till February 24 while the candidates whose JNTU result announced yesterday may apply till February 22. The JNTU results have been released on various servers hosted at jntuh.ac.in and jntuhresults.in.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, was established on October 2, 1972, by the Legislature of the State of Andhra Pradesh as the first Technological University in the country. It has been in the forefront for the past 44 years in providing quality technological education of relevance in the State of Andhra Pradesh. After 36 years of existence it was restructured into 4 different Universities by the Government vide Government Ordinance No.13, dated August 18, 2008, and Act of State Legislature No.30 dated September 2008 and this new University has been designated as Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).

JNTUH is situated in a sprawling 89-acre campus at Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

It has now 4 Constituent Engineering Colleges, one at Hyderabad, one at Kondagattu (Jagithyal), one at Manthani and one at Sultanpur (Medak dist.) and 15 other constituent units on Hyderabad campus.

JNTUH offers B.Tech. programmes in 24 disciplines and B.Pharm at UG level; Integrated 5-year dual degree Masters programme; M.Tech. Programmes in 68 disciplines, M.Pharm. in 11 disciplines; M.Sc. in 10 disciplines; MCA, MBA and Double Degree Programmes at P.G. level; in addition to the offer of M.S., M.Phil., Ph.D. Research Programmes in various disciplines of Engineering, Technology, Science, Management and Humanities.

JNTUH has 423 affiliated colleges spread over the Telangana State.

JNTUH has more than 3.50 lakhs students on rolls.

