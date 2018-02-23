JNTUH BTech, BPharm Results Declared @ Jntuhresults.in; Check Now JNTUH BTech first year regular, supplementary and BTech, BPharm II-II,III-II supplementary November, December exam results have been published on the official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT JNTUH results can be accessed from epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/ and Jntuhresults.in. New Delhi: JNTUH BTech first year regular, supplementary and BTech, BPharm II-II,III-II supplementary November, December exam results have been published on the official website. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared these Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) results on the official results website of the varsity today. The results can be accessed from http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/ and Jntuhresults.in. Due to large volume of users try to login, as it happened earlier, the official results website may not respond when you try to access the results.



on the official results website of the varsity on February first week.



"BTech I year regular/supply and B.Tech/B.Pharmacy II-II,III-II supply all regulations nov/dec-2017 examinations results published," said a statement posted on the official website.





Last date for applying for recounting/revaluation is March 2, 2018.

JNTUH results: How to check

The students who are searching for these results may follow the steps given here:



Step One: Go to the official web portal given above (ttp://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/ and Jntuhresults.in) and click on the results link

Step Two: Enter the details asked for (roll number, most likely)

Step Three: Submit the details

Step Four: Get the result

Step Five: Take a printout of the result copy



