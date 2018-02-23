JNTUH BTech, BPharm Results Declared @ Jntuhresults.in; Check Now

JNTUH had declared the BTech/ BPharm (4-1) results on the official results website of the varsity on February first week.
"BTech I year regular/supply and B.Tech/B.Pharmacy II-II,III-II supply all regulations nov/dec-2017 examinations results published," said a statement posted on the official website.
Last date for applying for recounting/revaluation is March 2, 2018.
JNTUH results: How to check
The students who are searching for these results may follow the steps given here:
Step One: Go to the official web portal given above (ttp://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/ and Jntuhresults.in) and click on the results link
Step Two: Enter the details asked for (roll number, most likely)
Step Three: Submit the details
Step Four: Get the result
Step Five: Take a printout of the result copy
