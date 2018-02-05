JNTUH 4-1 BTech, BPharm Results Declared @ Jntuhresults.in; Check Now

"B.TECH/ B.PHARMACY IV-I Regular/Supply all regulations nov-2017 examinations results published," said the official notification posted on the JNTUH website.
Last date for applying for recounting/revaluation is February 12, 2018.
JNTUH released the exam time table for February BTech exams recently. The University will conduct examination for 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year and 4th year students in February 2018. Online registration for the same continued till 12 January 2018.
JNTUH 4-1 results: How to check
The students who are searching for JNTUH results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official web portal given above and click on the results link
Step Two: Enter the details asked for (roll number, most likely)
Step Three: Submit the details
Step Four: Get the result
Step Five: Take a printout of the result copy
In another development, JNTUH in a statement said that its 7th convocation will be held in the month of February or March this year.
