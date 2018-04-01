JNTUH Result: November Exam Results Announced @ Jntuhresults.in; Direct Links Here

JNTUH result 2018: 4-1 results have been announced at jntuhresults.in

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad or JNTUH has announced the JNTUH results for the fourth year first semester (4-1) Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Pharmacy exams. The JNTUH result has been published for the exams held in November 2018 and the University has also announced dates for the recounting or revaluation of the marks. The students may apply for the JNTUH results revaluation till January 31 for all the results declared today. The JNTUH 4-1 results have been declared on the official website, jntuhresults.in. An exam result link can be found at jntuh.ac.in.

In B.Tech, the JNTUH 4-1 results have been declared for paper R15, R13 and R09 papers in which the results have been declared for the regular students in the first paper, while supplementary results have been declared for the rest two.

Here is the direct link to the JNTUH result homepage:

JNTUH Result Direct link

JNTUH 4-1 results: How to check

The students who are searching for JNTUH results may follow these steps:

Step 1 : Go to the official web portal (jntuhresults.in) given above and click on the results link (JNTUH Result Direct link)

Step 2 : Enter the required details

Step 3 : Submit the details

Step 4 : Get the result

Step 5 : Take a printout of the result copy

JNTUH 4-1 results: List of results published today and revaluation dates

IV B.Tech. I Semester (R15) Regular Results - November, 2018 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation : 31-01-2019 )

IV B.Tech. I Semester (R13) Supplementary Results - November, 2018 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation : 31-01-2019 )

IV B.Tech. I Semester (R09) Supplementary Results - November, 2018 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation : 31-01-2019 )

B.Pharmacy IV Year I Sem. (R15) Regular Results - November, 2018 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation : 31-01-2019 )

B.Pharmacy IV Year I Sem. (R13) Supplementary Results - November, 2018 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation : 31-01-2019 )

B.Pharmacy IV Year I Sem. (R09) Supplementary Results - November, 2018 (Last Date for Recounting / Revaluation : 31-01-2019 )

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad or JNTUH, was established on October 2, 1972 by the Legislature of the State of Andhra Pradesh as the first Technological University in the country. After 36 years of existence it was restructured into 4 different Universities by the Government vide Government Ordinance No.13, dated August 18, 2008 and Act of State Legislature No.30 dated September 2008 and this new University has been designated as Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).

