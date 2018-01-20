JNTUH Convocation Likely To Be Held In February, Registration Begins @ Jntuh.ac.in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)'s 7th convocation is likely to be held in the month of February or March this year.

JNTUH Convocation Registration Begins @ Jntuh.ac.in (Representational)



The eligible candidates may visit the Convocation Registration Portal https://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/convocation and may submit the application online from January 20, 2018 to February 10, 2018.



Those who have applied for the degree in the Pre-convocation mode need not apply again for this Notification, said a notification from JNTUH.



The application fee for the convocation of Rs. 600 will be accepted through online mode only.



The students who have already paid need not to pay the fee, however, they have to register compulsorily.



For more details, the students may refer the Registration Portal.



Helpline desk for JNTUH convocation is available at the Student Service Section (Ground floor) of the Examination Building of JNTUH (helpline No.9491283135/9491293135) during 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days.



The Degree Certificates of all the Bachelor Courses, Master Courses, M.S & M.Phil. Courses will be sent only by registered post to the individuals to the address given in their online application.



Only Gold medal recipients and Ph.D. degree awardees can receive their degrees in person at the Convocation. The provisional list of Gold medal recipients for academic years 2016-17 will be placed in the JNTUH website (www.jntuh.ac.in) on January 31, 2018.







