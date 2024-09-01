JNTU Hyderabad Reschedules Exams To September 5 Due To Heavy Rains

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has rescheduled the BTech and BPharmacy third-year exams, as well as the MBA first-year exams, to September 5 due to heavy rains in Telangana. The exams were originally scheduled for September 1. The university has written a letter to all principals of JNTUH-affiliated and university colleges (non-autonomous) offering UG/PG courses.
"It is informed that the BTech/BPharm and MBA course university examinations scheduled for 02-09-2024 have been postponed due to heavy rains in Telangana State," the official letter read.
Course Year And Semester:
- BTech III Year I Sem: R18, R16, R15, R13
- BPharm III Year I Sem: R17, R15, R13
- MBA I Year I Sem: R22, R19
Original Scheduled Date of Exam:
02-09-2024 FN (Monday)
Re-Scheduled Date Of Exam:
05-09-2024 AN (Thursday)
In the NIRF Rankings 2024, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University holds the 88th rank, scoring 45.78.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is located on an 89-acre campus in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The university now comprises four constituent engineering colleges: one in Hyderabad, one in Kondagattu (Jagithyal), one in Manthani, and one in Sultanpur (Medak district), as well as 15 additional constituent units on the Hyderabad campus.
JNTUH offers a range of academic courses including, BTech degrees in 24 disciplines and BPharm at the undergraduate level; a 5-year integrated dual degree master's program; MTech degrees in 68 disciplines; MPharm degrees in 11 disciplines; MSc degrees in 10 disciplines; as well as MCA, MBA, and double degree programmes at the postgraduate level. Additionally, the university provides MS, MPhil, and PhD research programmes across various fields of engineering, technology, science, management, and humanities. JNTUH has 423 affiliated colleges throughout Telangana and enrols over 3.5 lakh students.