JNTU Hyderabad Reschedules Exams To September 5 Due To Heavy Rains

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has rescheduled the BTech and BPharmacy third-year exams, as well as the MBA first-year exams, to September 5 due to heavy rains in Telangana. The exams were originally scheduled for September 1. The university has written a letter to all principals of JNTUH-affiliated and university colleges (non-autonomous) offering UG/PG courses.

"It is informed that the BTech/BPharm and MBA course university examinations scheduled for 02-09-2024 have been postponed due to heavy rains in Telangana State," the official letter read.