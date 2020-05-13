JMI Prepares Students For Online Recruitment Process Through Interactive Sessions

JMI preparing students for online recruitment process through webinars, interactive sessions

As part of the recently launched Online Placement Drive 2020, the University Placement Cell (UPC) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has organized an online interactive session on 'Getting ready for Virtual Interviews' on May 13, 2020. Sanjay Baxla, Ex Senior Vice President, HR,DLF Ltd. was the expert speaker.

Mr Baxla explained participants the requirements of today's job market, communication skills needed and how to face the interview online to be selected. Students asked various questions to the expert on facing interviews online.

A large number of students registered for the session but due to technical constraints only 100 could participate in it.

UPC also organised a webinar on "Cracking Online Job Interviews and Techniques for Group Discussion" on May 10, 2020. Ahmed Sabih Kidwai, Director-Learning Solutions, Schneider Electric India, a French Multinational Company, was the Keynote Speaker.

More than 100 students and teacher placement coordinators from various departments attended the webinar.

Mr. Kidwai, who is a seasoned professional and has led human resources functions for various multinationals in the country, opened the session by talking about proven techniques of understanding interviews, gravitas and communication skills. Through a clear and articulate presentation he explained participants nuances of online interview skills.

The presentation was followed by an interactive question and answer session where students had their queries addressed by Mr. Kidwai.

