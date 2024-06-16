Jamia University Announces Short-Term Course On Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning

The Department of Computer Engineering at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is holding a three-week short-term training programme (STTP) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in hybrid mode. Those possessing a diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD with a math background are eligible for the programme. The application process will begin on June 19. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website.

The course consists of 130 seats, with 80 students offered offline classes on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis and 50 students offered online classes. The 50-hour short-term training course will run from July 1 to 19.

The course includes 20 hours of theory classes and 30 hours of practical sessions. The programme covers five modules: Introduction to AI and Python Basics, Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning for Computer Vision with Keras and TensorFlow, and Deep Learning for NLP with Keras and TensorFlow.

Experts from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and other prestigious central and foreign universities, as well as IITs, NIITs, IIITs, and industry professionals, will teach the students and assist them with practical sessions.

JMI's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is also accepting applications from students interested in learning the Urdu language. This one-year course is designed for students from Hindi or English medium backgrounds. Admissions are open year-round, and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website - jmi.ac.in.