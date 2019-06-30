JKBOSE Declares Class 11th Result For Kashmir, Kargil Divisions

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the result on its official website jkbose.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: June 30, 2019 14:07 IST
JKBOSE Declares Class 11th Result For Kashmir, Kargil Divisions

JKBOSE 11th Result Declared: Check Here


Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Annual (Private) / Bi-annual class 11th result for Kashmir and Kargil divisions. The JKBOSE 11th result is available on the official website jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can download the result copy using their roll number. The class 11 results for Jammu division students were released on June 9.

Download class 11th result for Kashmir division

Download class 11th result for Kargil division

JKBOSE 11th results 2019: How to check

  • Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in
  • Step Two: On the homepage, click on the relevant result link
  • Step Three: On the next page, enter your JKBOSE examination roll number
  • Step Four: Submit the details you have entered

