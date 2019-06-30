JKBOSE Declares Class 11th Result For Kashmir, Kargil Divisions

JKBOSE 11th Result Declared: Check Here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Annual (Private) / Bi-annual class 11th result for Kashmir and Kargil divisions. The JKBOSE 11th result is available on the official website jkbose.ac.in. Candidates can download the result copy using their roll number. The class 11 results for Jammu division students were released on June 9.

Download class 11th result for Kashmir division

Download class 11th result for Kargil division

JKBOSE 11th results 2019: How to check

Step One: Go to the official Portal of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.co.in

Step Two: On the homepage, click on the relevant result link

Step Three: On the next page, enter your JKBOSE examination roll number

Step Four: Submit the details you have entered

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability