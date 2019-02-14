JKBOSE 11th Result 2018 For Jammu Division Declared; How To Check

JKBOSE 11th result 2018 released for Jammu Division students

JKBOSE 11th REsult 2018: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or JKBOSE has finally released the JKBOSE 11th Class Regular result for Jammu division on the official website of the Board. The JKBOSE 11th Class result can be accessed from the website, jkbose.ac.in. JKBOSE had released the Kashmir division Part 1 Higher Secondary or Class 11 results on February 13, 2019. The board has now released the result for Jammu division too.

The JKBOSE declared the results and grade cards for secondary school exam or the class 12th (part two) exam for Kargil Division on January 31. Before this, the JKBOSE had released various Class 10 and Class 12 results for divisions like Kargil, Kashmir and Jammu separately in last month.

JKBOSE 11th Result for Jammu Division Direct Link

JKBOSE 11th Result 2018 for Jammu Division: How to check?

JKBOSE has released class 11th board exam result for Jammu Division

Follow the steps given here to download your JKBOSE Class 11 result:

Step One : Go to the official website of JKBOSE Board, jkbose.ac.in.

Step Two : On the homepage, click on Class 11 results link for Jammu Division.

Step Three : On the next page, enter Examination roll number.

Step Four : Submit the details

Step Five : View and download your JKBOSE Class 11 result from the next page.

