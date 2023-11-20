Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024 Schedule Released, Check Details

Jharkhand Board Exams 2024: Practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 are set for Feb 28 to March 11, 2024.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2024. The Secondary examination is scheduled for the first shift from February 6 to 26, 2024, while the Intermediate examination will take place in the second shift during the same period. These examinations will involve both O.M.R. sheets and answer books.

For the Secondary examination, the O.M.R. sheet-based exam is scheduled from 9.45am to 11.20am, followed by the question-cum-answer book-based examination from 11.25am to 1.05pm. The Class 12 O.M.R. sheet-based exam is set for 2pm to 3.35pm, followed by the answer book-based exam from 3.40pm to 5.20pm.

School and college principals are required to download the admit cards for the 2024 Secondary and Intermediate examinations from the Council's website (jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac) starting January 25, 2024. They will have to distribute the downloaded admit cards to the respective candidates. Additionally, attendance sheets, roll sheets, and other examination-related forms for both secondary and intermediate examinations will be available from the office of the district education officer starting February 1, 2024.

Heads of institutions must collect these materials either personally or through an authorised messenger from the designated location. Practical examinations for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled from February 28 to March 11, 2024. School heads are required to obtain question papers from the District Education Officer's office between February 24 and 27, 2024.

Practical and internal assessment scores will be recorded digitally on the Council's website. It is the responsibility of school and college administrators to ensure prompt online submission following the provided schedule.

For additional information and updates, candidates and educational institutions can visit the Council's official website.