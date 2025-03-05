FNB Exit Exam: Applications Invited For Fellowship Exit Exam 2024

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications for Fellowship Exit Examination 2024. The online applications for the exam opened on March 4 and will conclude on March 24, 2025. The exam is scheduled for April/May 2025.



As per the official notification, the theory and practical examination will be held on the same day. Students will be notified about the date and venue of the theory and practical exam through admit cards, once exam centres are notified.



Applicants will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 5,250 for appearing in the exam.



Candidates should ensure before applying for FNB Exit Examination that their MD/ MS/ DM/ MCh/ Diploma is recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) as per provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the first schedule of the IMC Act. If it is found at any stage that the Degree/Diploma is not recognised by NMC, NBEMS will have the right to cancel the registration/examination.



As per the official notice, "Candidates who have undergone training as a FNB trainee at any of the NBEMS accredited institute after having registered with NBEMS as a FNB trainee and are completing their prescribed (as per letter of registration issued by NBEMS) training as FNB trainee as per the following schedule can undertake the FNB Exit Examination in the same sub-specialty subject to completion of training by the date mentioned below and submission of certificate to this effect. The cutoff date for completion of FNB Training towards eligibility for FNB Exit Exam 2024 is August 16, 2025."

Scheme of FNB Exit Exam

Theory Examination:

The Theory examination comprises of one paper with maximum marks of 100.

There are 10 short notes of 10 marks each in the Theory paper.

Maximum time permitted is 3 hours.

Practical exam

Maximum marks: 300

Comprises of Clinical Examination and viva.



Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) is conducted for award of FNB (Fellow National Board) qualifications in various sub-specialties.