Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Results To Be Announced By This Date

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has concluded the Matric and Intermediate examinations, and students are now eagerly awaiting their results. The evaluation of answer sheets will commence in the first week of April at 60 designated centers across the state. The entire process will be monitored via CCTV to maintain transparency.

10,000 Examiners To Assess Answer Sheets

JAC has begun preparations for the evaluation process. On March 24, 2025, answer sheets were retrieved from district treasuries and dispatched to evaluation centers. Around 10,000 examiners will assess the papers under strict supervision.

Result Announcement By June 10

The evaluation is expected to conclude by the end of April, followed by the processing of results in late May. The results for Matric and all three streams of Intermediate (Science, Arts, and Commerce) are anticipated to be released by June 10. This year, approximately eight lakh students appeared for the exams.

How To Check JAC Class 10 Results 2025





Students can access their results through the official websites:

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

Steps To Download Marksheet:

Visit the official website.

Click on the 'JAC Class 10 Result 2025' link.

Enter your roll number and roll code.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save the mark sheet for future reference.

Supplementary Exams And Revaluation





Students who do not pass can apply for supplementary exams, tentatively scheduled for June. Additionally, those seeking revaluation of their answer sheets can apply shortly after the results are declared.

Paper Leak Investigation





This year's Class 10 exams were marred by a paper leak incident. Over six individuals were arrested in Koderma for allegedly stealing question papers during transit and distributing them via WhatsApp. Authorities are investigating further to prevent future breaches.

Previous Year's Performance

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 90.39%. The toppers included:

Jyotsana Jyoti - 99.2%

Sana Sanjori - 98.6%

Karishma Kumari & Srishti Soumya - 98.4%

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I check my JAC 10th result 2025?



Visit the official JAC website, enter your roll number, and access your result via the provided link.

How to check Jharkhand Board exam results on NDTV's results page?



NDTV has launched a dedicated results page for students.

Steps To check results:

Visit the NDTV results page.

Click on the Class 10/Class 12 results tab.

Enter your roll number and other details.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

What details are provided in the JAC 10th mark sheet?



Your mark sheet will include your name, roll number, subject-wise scores, total marks, and pass/fail status.

How to obtain the original mark sheet?



After checking results online, students can collect their original mark sheets from their schools within a month.

What if a student fails one or more subjects?



Compartment exams will be conducted for students who fail one or more subjects. Details will be available on the JAC website.

How to stay updated on JAC 10th results?



Regularly check the official JAC website and stay in touch with your school for updates.

JAC Class 12 Board Exam 2025: Key Details

The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 3, 2025, in the afternoon shift (2pm to 5.15pm). A total of 3,50,138 students appeared for the exams across 789 centres. The exams began with vocational subjects across all three streams-IA, ISc, and ICom.

How To Check JAC Class 12 Results 2025



Results will be available on:

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com



Steps To Download Marksheet:

Visit the official website.

Click on the Class 12 result link for your stream.

Enter roll code and roll number.

Submit to view your result.

Download the provisional mark sheet for reference.

Original mark sheets will be distributed by schools a few weeks after online publication.

Alternative Ways To Check Results



Students can also check their results via SMS:

Format: Result JAC12 (Roll Number)

Send to: 56263

Compartment And Improvement Exams

Compartment exams: Scheduled for June 2025 for students failing one or two subjects.

Improvement exams: Available for students aiming to enhance their scores.

Passing Criteria

Students must secure at least 23 out of 70 marks in each subject.

The overall passing requirement is 33 out of 100 in aggregate.

Previous Year's Results Overview

Science stream: 72.7% pass rate

Commerce stream: 90.60% pass rate

Arts stream: 93.7% pass rate

FAQs For JAC Class 12 Results 2025

When will the JAC Class 12 result 2025 be announced?

While the official date is yet to be confirmed, results are likely to be released in April or May 2025.

How can I check my JAC Class 12 result?

Results will be available on the JAC website (jacresults.com) and via SMS using the format Result JAC12 <roll code> <roll number> sent to 56263.