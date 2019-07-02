JEECUP Result 2019 Released. Direct Link Here

JEECUP result 2019: JEECUP allotment results available on jeecup.nic.in.

JEECUP result 2019: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), Lucknow has released the JEECUP results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) based allotment. The JEECUP allotment results have been released on the official website of the exam jeecup.nic.in. The candidates who have registered for the JEECUP Polytechnic allotment may check their results after entering roll number and date of birth on the official page. The results of JEE (Polytechnic) entrance examination was released on June 20.

JEECUP result 2019: Direct link

Check your JEECUP result 2019 from the link provided here:

JEECUP result 2019

JEECUP result 2019: Direct link

Follow these steps to download your JEECUP result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the direct link provided above

Step 2: Enter your roll number and date of birth on the next page open

Step 3: Click submit

Step 4: Check your JEECUP results from next page

The JEECUP results are also available on jeecup.org.

The UPJEE (polytechnic) exam was held on May 26.

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and State Open Rank of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) 2019 through the seat allocation process.

The candidates were given chances to make their choices online for branches and institutes.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) website www.jeecup.org and https://jeecup.nic.in for latest information.

The verification of documents would be done at the time of allocation or admission.

On failing to produce any of the authentic documents, the candidate will not be considered for admission.

SC, ST, OBC and PwD, MP, FF candidates will be required to produce original certificate issued by the competent authority at the time of Seat Allocation Process as well as at the time of admission, failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability