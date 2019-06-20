UP Joint Entrance Exam (Polytechnic) Result Declared

UPJEE Result 2019: Know How To Check

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has declared the UPJEE result on Thursday. The result is available on the official website of the Council. The UPJEE (polytechnic) exam was held on May 26. The UPJEE score comprises the actual marks obtained in UPJEE (Polytechnic) - 2019 along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in UPJEE (Polytechnic) counseling - 2019. The result expected to be released in the third week of May. The exam was held in offline mode.

Download UPJEE Result

Go to the official website

Click on the UPJEE result

Enter the details

Submit the details

Get the UPJEE result

"Only the State Open Rank is used for all the groups separately for admissions through seat allocation while other ranks are for information purpose only," reads the exam notice. "No score/rank card will be dispatched to the candidates. Candidates are advised to download their score/ rank cards from JEECUP website," it adds.

Meanwhile the JEECUP has released the answer keys of the exam on the website along with the result.

Details of the seat allocation process and admission will be released later. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes within the specified time, on the website. Documents of the candidates will be verified during the seat allotment process.