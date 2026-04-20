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JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: BE/BTech Paper Scorecard Out, Download Here

The NTA has activated the Session 2 BE/BTech scorecard download window on its official website.

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JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: BE/BTech Paper Scorecard Out, Download Here
Students can now check and download their scores on the official website.

JEE Main Session 2 Result OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main session 2 BE/BTech paper scorecards today, April 20, 2026. Students can now check and download their scores on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key was released earlier during the day and two questions were dropped. 

NTA JEE Main Result 2026 OUT: How To Download JEE Main Session 2 Scorecards?

  • Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on "JEE (Main) Session 2 BE/BTech Paper 1 Result 2026" under the "Public Notices" section.
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

JEE Main Session 2 BE/BTech Paper Scorecard Direct Download Link 

The NTA has activated the Session 2 BE/BTech scorecard download window on its official website. This year, approximately 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for Session 2 of JEE Main 2026 between April 2 and April 8. For Paper 1 (BE/BTech), about 11.06 lakh candidates registered, with an overall attendance of nearly 93 per cent.

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