JEE Main Session 2 Registrations To Begin Today, Check Details To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin with the registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE-Main) Session 2 today. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website for the same. The registrations for the JEE Main Session 2 will begin on January 31 and conclude on February 24, 2025. The tentative date for the conduct of the JEE Main Session 2 is scheduled for April 1-8, 2025. The results will be announced on April 17, 2025. The JEE Main Session 1 exam was conducted from January 22- 30, 2025.

The deadline for the submission of prescribed application fee is February 24, 2025. The date for the correction in particulars of the online application form will be out later. The city intimation slips will be released in the second week of March 2025 while the admit cards will be released three days before the exam.

The examination for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech), Paper 2A (BArch) Or Paper 2B (BPlanning) will be held for a duration of three hours, while that for BArch and BPlanning will be conducted for three hours 30 minutes.

Candidates appearing in the exam are required to follow certain rules and regulations and avoid indulging in unfair means practices. During the course of, before, or after the examination if a candidate indulges in any of the unfair practices, he/she will be booked under the UNFAIR MEANS (U.F.M.) case. The candidate may be debarred for 3 years in the future and may also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit.

The result of JEE (Main) - 2025 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his behalf will be cancelled. Any candidate who appears in a session more than once will lead to cancellation of his/ her candidature. No plea will be entertained in this regard.