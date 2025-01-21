JEE Main 2025 Begins Tomorrow, Check Important Instructions For Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2025 Session 1 from tomorrow, January 22. The exams for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on January 22, 23 and 24, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam for Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning) and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning both) will be held on January 28, 29 and 30, 2025. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6/6:6:30 pm.

The exam will be conducted in the following modes:

a) Paper 1 (BE /BTech) in 'Computer Based Test (CBT)' mode.

b) Paper 2A (BArch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in 'Computer Based Test (CBT)' mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

c) Paper 2B (B Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Marking scheme

To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. In case any discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, NTA will address it in the following manner:

Four marks will be awarded in case of every correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

Students will be awarded a negative marking of (-1) for any incorrect option marked.

Unanswered/marked for review will be given 0 mark.

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

Instructions for candidates

Candidates are advised to report at the examination center well on time i.e. two hours before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the examination hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc., they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the examination rooms/ halls. The NTA will not be responsible for any delay of the candidate to reach the examination centre.

The candidate must show, on-demand, the admit card downloaded/ printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/ hall. The test centre staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials.

A seat indicating roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the allotted seat, will face cancellation of candidature.



The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per candidate opted subject indicated in the admit card. In case, the subject of the question paper is other than candidate opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the invigilator concerned.

For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, a re-test will not be held by the NTA under any circumstances.