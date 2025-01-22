How Will NTA Conduct JEE Main 2025, Unfair Practices To Avoid During Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2025 Session 1 from today, January 22. The exams for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on January 22, 23 and 24, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.



Candidates appearing in the exam are required to follow certain rules and regulations and avoid indulging in unfair means practices. During the course of, before, or after the examination if a candidate indulges in any of the unfair practices, he/she will be booked under the UNFAIR MEANS (U.F.M.) case. The candidate may be debarred for 3 years in the future and may also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit.



The result of JEE (Main) - 2025 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his behalf will be cancelled. Any candidate who appears in a session more than once will lead to cancellation of his/ her candidature. No plea will be entertained in this regard.



Unfair Means practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. It includes, but is not limited to:

a) Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper concerned.



b) Using someone to write an examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying.



c) Breaching examination rules or any direction issued by NTA in connection with the JEE (Main) - 2025 examination from time to time.



d) Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance of any kind directly or indirectly or attempting to do so.



e) Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the Examination Staff, during the examination time in the Examination Centre.



f) Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates.



g) Using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination.

h) Manipulation and fabrication of online documents viz. Admit Card, Self- Declaration, score card, certificates issued by any Government authority etc.



i) Forceful entry in /exit from Examination Centre/Hall.



j) Use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the Examination Centre.



k) Affixing/uploading of wrong/morphed photographs/signatures on the Application Form/Admit Card/ Proforma.



l) Creating obstacles in the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.



m) Not attempting the question paper for long time intervals.



n) Fidgeting and looking here and there.



o) In possession of bits of paper.



p) Any other malpractices declared as Unfair Means by the NTA.



q) Any candidate with more than one application number (more than one score cards) will be treated as UFM, even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate.



r) An offence punishable under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

