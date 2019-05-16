6,094 Kendriya Vidyalaya Students Qualify For JEE Advanced

1,204 Kendriya Vidyalayas functioning across the country under HRD ministry's supervision

The students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), an autonomous body under Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), have shown excellent results in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). A data analysis of JEE Main result shows that out of 21,299 KV students appeared in JEE Mains this year, 6,094 have qualified to appear in JEE Advanced 2019 examination to be conducted on May 27, 2019, the statement said.

Joint Entrance Examination or JEE tests are conducted for admission to premier institutes like IIT/NITs in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The highest percentile among KV students is achieved by Narmin Kauser (99.98) a student of KV Mysore, while Abhijit Mishra from KV ONGC, Surat got second highest percentile (99.95).

Third highest percentile is obtained by Adit Akarsh (99.93) from KV IIT Powai, Mumbai.

JEE Mains 2019 results were declared on April 29.

A total number of 11,47,125 unique candidates had appeared for JEE Main in January and April and a total number of 2,45,195 students have qualified for JEE Advanced.

With this accomplishment students have crossed their first step in securing admission in good institutes like IISc, IITs, NITs and other premier institutes, the statement added.

As on date, there are 1,204 Kendriya Vidyalayas functioning across the country with three being run in the Embassies of Tehran, Kathmandu and Moscow and catering education to over 12.75 lakh students.

“It may be noted that KVS has also delivered its highest ever result in the CBSE Class 12th examination with overall pass percent 98.54 and topped the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year,” the statement said.

