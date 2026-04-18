JEE Main Result 2026 Likely On April 20: Check JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 results on April 20, according to a press release. Registered candidates can use their JEE Main score to get admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), and other technical institutes funded fully or partially by the central or state governments.

The JEE Main 2026 is also an eligibility criterion for candidates to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. The exam conducting body will conduct the JEE Advanced examination on May 17, 2026. Through JEE Advanced, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) offer admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture. Candidates must fulfil the eligibility requirements given below to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.

1. Performance in JEE Main 2026

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in the BE/BTech paper of the JEE Main 2026.

2. Age Limit

To be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2026, candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

3. Number of Attempts

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

4. Class 12 or Equivalent Examination

A candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

5. Earlier Admission at IIT

A candidate should not have been admitted to an IIT under any academic programme that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2025, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the programme or accepted an IIT seat by reporting at the centre.

Candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining the institute are also not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.

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The JEE Advanced 2026 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2026. The examination consists of two papers of three hours each. Candidates must appear in both the papers.