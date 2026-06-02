JEE Advanced Results: Rajasthan Coaching Hub Reclaims Spotlight With 24 Of Top 50 Rankers

As the JEE Advanced 2026 results were announced and toppers began walking onto the stage, Kota erupted in celebration. Cheers, applause and dancing filled the air as students, parents, and teachers gathered to mark another successful year for the country's coaching hub.

At Allen Career Institute, one of Kota's leading coaching institutes, a grand celebration had been planned well in advance. Achievers, teachers and parents occupied centre stage amid showers of confetti, while institute officials orchestrated the event like a mega show, calling for louder cheers through loudspeakers.

As students in the audience, many of them JEE aspirants themselves, joined the celebrations, the message from Kota was unmistakable: the city had firmly reasserted its position on India's coaching map.

As Nitin Kukreja, CEO of Allen Career Institute, pointed out, six of the top 10 rank holders in JEE Advanced 2026 studied at Allen, including five from Kota and one from Sikar.

"It's not just about the toppers," he said. "Of the top 50 rank holders in the country, 24 are from Kota. In fact, the JEE topper for the past three years has come from Kota."

For Kota's economy, which is heavily dependent on coaching and the nearly 1.5 lakh students who spend years preparing here, there is ample reason to celebrate.

The city had witnessed a 25-30 per cent decline in admissions over the past two years. The Covid pandemic and the rapid growth of online coaching encouraged many students to stay at home rather than move to Kota.

At the same time, student suicides and extensive media attention around them contributed to a narrative of anxiety and concern surrounding the city's coaching ecosystem.

"A negative narrative about Kota affected coaching prospects here, but the city responded with corrective measures," said a source from the coaching industry.

"Over the past three years, Kota has invested significantly in student wellness. There is a dedicated wellbeing institute with more than 70 psychologists available round the clock. Helplines have been introduced, along with no-exam days and recreational activities. The administration has also trained hostel operators, mess owners and auto drivers as gatekeepers so they can identify and respond to students facing difficulties."

However, industry stakeholders say the turnaround began earlier this year.

"Since March 25, admissions have started picking up," Kukreja said. "Compared to last year, we have seen a 25% increase in admissions, and with this year's JEE results, the numbers are expected to rise further."

Calling this year's performance "phenomenal", he highlighted the dominance of students from Kota and Sikar.

"The top two rank holders, Shubham Kumar and Kabeer Chhillar, both studied at Allen in Kota. Shubham Kumar, who secured AIR 1, is from Bihar, while AIR 2 Kabeer Chhillar is from Gurgaon.

"Jatin Chahar, who secured AIR 3, studied at Allen in Sikar. Among the other top 10 rank holders, Arnav Gautam, Kanishk Jain and Arohi Deshpande also prepared in Kota."

Kota's success story, stakeholders argue, lies not only in producing toppers but also in making highly competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET accessible to students from Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns.

Shubham Kumar, the national topper, comes from Gaya Ji in Bihar. According to coaching experts, one of Kota's enduring strengths is its ability to accommodate students from diverse economic backgrounds, making it a preferred destination for aspirants from lower and middle-income families across the country.

The rise of online coaching had challenged Kota's appeal, with many parents preferring to keep their children at home while accessing classes virtually. Yet, this year's results have once again strengthened the argument for offline learning environments.

"The results speak for themselves," said Nitesh, who works with the marketing division of a coaching institute. "Institutes with strong faculty and a robust offline ecosystem are also better positioned to deliver quality education online."

Naveen, president of the Students Hostel Association in Kota, believes the city's academic environment remains its biggest strength.

"We have seen student numbers rising again since March," he said.

"The opening of sub-centres in smaller cities had affected inflow into Kota, but many students have realised that the atmosphere for serious preparation still exists here.

"This year, the number of students in the city is expected to reach around 1.5 lakh. Kota's culture revolves around education. Even an auto driver can guide you towards a good teacher, coaching institute or hostel. That ecosystem is unique to Kota."

While Kota seeks to reclaim some of its lost momentum, Sikar, increasingly emerging as Rajasthan's second major coaching hub, is also celebrating its achievements.

Jatin Chahar, son of BSF personnel Dinesh Chahar, secured AIR 3 and has become one of the biggest success stories from Sikar this year.

His achievement has triggered a stream of congratulatory visits from political leaders, coaching institutes and educators.

"In the military services, transfers are a part of life," said Dinesh Chahar. "Our village, Goth, is near Sikar in Jhunjhunu district, so we decided to prepare our son for IIT in Sikar itself. The country's leading coaching institutes have centres here, so there was no need to send him to Kota.

"Moreover, Sikar is a smaller town with a sense of familiarity and comfort. I felt confident leaving my wife and son here even while I was posted elsewhere."

Jatin now hopes to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

"The faculty in Sikar is bahut badhiya," he said. "They clear every doubt and pay close attention to students."

With fewer students than Kota, Sikar retains its small-town character. Yet, as it steadily evolves into a major coaching destination, Jatin Chahar's AIR 3 may prove to be the city's most effective advertisement, more powerful than the billboards lining the highways leading into town and promoting coaching institutes. His achievement speaks for itself.