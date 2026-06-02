"Conceptual Clarity Is Crucial": JEE Advanced 2026 Second-Rank Holder Kabeer Chhillar

Kabeer Chhillar, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 in JEE Advanced 2026, has attributed his success to strong conceptual understanding, regular self-analysis, and a disciplined study routine.

The student, who also achieved AIR 1 in JEE Main 2026 with a perfect score of 300 out of 300, said that focusing on quality self-study and identifying weaknesses after every test played a key role in his preparation.

Sharing his strategy, Kabeer said he refined his approach in the months leading up to the examination.

"Along with taking regular mock tests, I analysed each paper in depth, which improved both my accuracy and time management. Clear concepts are crucial. Understanding and applying each topic, rather than memorising, has been my biggest strength," he said.

He added that he broke down his preparation into smaller, manageable targets and made revision a regular part of his routine.

"I divided my studies into smaller targets, made short notes, and made regular revision a habit. To avoid repeating mistakes, I focused on my weaknesses after each test. I spend time with friends, which helps me stay mentally refreshed," he said.

Originally from Gurugram in the Delhi-NCR region, Kabeer studied at Allen Career Institute and has spent the past two years preparing consistently through hard work, self-analysis, and a focused strategy.

His father, Mohit Chhillar, is an IIT graduate and works with a private company in Delhi-NCR, while his mother, Priyanka Chhillar, is a teacher at a private school.

Kabeer had scored 98 per cent in Class 10 and now plans to pursue a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. Looking ahead, he hopes to continue his higher studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He credited the faculty members at his coaching institute for providing guidance throughout his preparation journey and helping him stay on track.