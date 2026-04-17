JEE Main 2026 Result: Which Session Score Will Determine Your Final Rank?

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 results on April 20, according to an official notice. The NTA conducted the JEE Main Session 2 exams from April 2 to 8, at approximately 566 centres in 304 cities located across India and 14 cities abroad. The JEE Main 2026 final result will be compiled considering the best performance of candidates across both sessions.

Around 11.23 lakh candidates participated in Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026 examinations this year. For Paper 1 (BE/BTech) alone, 11.06 lakh candidates registered domestically and 42,29 internationally, with an attendance of about 93%. The NTA released the provisional answer keys on April 11. The exam conducting body will declare the All India Rank (AIR) list along with the Session 2 result.

How NTA Score Is Calculated?

According to the official notification, the scores for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be calculated using the final answer key. The raw (actual) marks will be calculated based on the JEE Main 2026 marking scheme. Four marks are given for each correct answer, and one mark is deducted for each incorrect response. Since the JEE Main exam is conducted in multiple shifts, the raw scores are then converted to NTA scores using the normalisation method to ensure fairness across all shifts.

Scorecard Display After Each Session

After each session, the calculated NTA scores are declared on the official website for all registered candidates. The JEE Main Session 1 result was announced on February 16, 2026. The Session 2 result will likely be released on April 20. The Paper 1 scorecard will display the NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) and the total in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) of JEE Main 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Ranking

According to the official document, the total NTA scores of candidates in both sessions will be merged for the compilation of the JEE Main 2026 result and preparation of the final merit list or the JEE Main 2026 ranking. Candidates who have appeared in both sessions of the JEE Main must note that the best of the two NTA Scores in total (and not in individual subject) will be considered for the final rank list.

Final NTA Scorecard

The JEE Main 2026 final marksheet for all candidates who appeared in Session 1 and Session 2 will be displayed on the official website. The scorecard will contain the following information:

NTA score obtained by the candidate in Session 1

NTA score obtained by the candidate in Session 2

NTA scores for those who appeared in both sessions (best of the two total NTA

scores)

Qualifying status for appearing in JEE Advanced 2026

The JEE Main scorecard of candidates will be generated as per their names in Class 10th certificate or marksheet. A copy of the final NTA score of JEE Main 2026 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates.