JEE Main Result 2018 Today: What's Next?

CBSE had declared the JEE main result 2018 date soon after the exam was over on 16 April 2018. The result will be declared on CBSE exam results 2018 portal cbseresults.nic.in.

Education | | Updated: April 30, 2018 17:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JEE Main Result 2018 Today: What's Next?

JEE Main Result 2018: Know What To Do After Result Declaration

New Delhi: CBSE JEE main result is just round the corner. The Board will announce the result today. As of now, the Board has not announced the exact time of the result. Students are suggested not to panic and wait for an official announcement. Meanwhile, students can prepare themselves for the admission processes that will begin immediately after the results are announced. CBSE had declared the JEE main result 2018 date soon after the exam was over on 16 April 2018. The result will be declared on CBSE exam results 2018 portal cbseresults.nic.in.

Click here for CBSE JEE Main Result 2018: Developments So Far

Comments
CBSE JEE Main Result Soon: Know What To Do After Result Declaration?
  • Students will receive All India Rank, Score card of JEE main 2018.
  • CBSE will not send the JEE main score card to students individually. Students can obtain it online at the JEE Main login portal.
  • The All India Rank will decide the eligibility of the candidate for admission to various Institutes.
  • For admission queries students must refer to website  of JoSAA, Central Seat  Allocation Board (CSAB) or  the  concerned  state  government/institute  after  declaration  of ranks  of JEE main 2018.
  • JEE Advanced 2018 registration will begin soon after the results are announced.
  • The JEE main score card will notify the status of the candidate along with the candidature for JEE Advanced 2018. The rank shall comprise All India rank and All India category rank.
  • Central Seat  Allocation Board will select candidates for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs through All India Rank, subject  to  the condition  that the candidate should  have secured  at  least  75%  marks  in  the  12th class  examination,  or  be  in  the  top  20  percentile  in  the  12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards.
  • In CSAB admission process, candidates will be able to exercise their options online for branches/ programmes and institutes at appropriate time.
Click here for more Education News

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CBSEjee mainjee

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................