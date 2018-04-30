JEE Main Result 2018 Today: What's Next? CBSE had declared the JEE main result 2018 date soon after the exam was over on 16 April 2018. The result will be declared on CBSE exam results 2018 portal cbseresults.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2018: Know What To Do After Result Declaration

New Delhi: is just round the corner. The Board will announce the result today. As of now, the Board has not announced the exact time of the result. Students are suggested not to panic and wait for an official announcement. Meanwhile, students can prepare themselves for the admission processes that will begin immediately after the results are announced. CBSE had declared the JEE main result 2018 date soon after the exam was over on 16 April 2018. The result will be declared on CBSE exam results 2018 portal cbseresults.nic.in.



Students will receive All India Rank, Score card of JEE main 2018.

CBSE will not send the JEE main score card to students individually. Students can obtain it online at the JEE Main login portal.

The All India Rank will decide the eligibility of the candidate for admission to various Institutes.

For admission queries students must refer to website of JoSAA, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) or the concerned state government/institute after declaration of ranks of JEE main 2018.

JEE Advanced 2018 registration will begin soon after the results are announced.

The JEE main score card will notify the status of the candidate along with the candidature for JEE Advanced 2018. The rank shall comprise All India rank and All India category rank.

Central Seat Allocation Board will select candidates for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs through All India Rank, subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12 th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12 th class examination conducted by the respective Boards.

class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12 class examination conducted by the respective Boards. In CSAB admission process, candidates will be able to exercise their options online for branches/ programmes and institutes at appropriate time. Click here for more







