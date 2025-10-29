JEE Main Registration Forms To Be Out Soon, Check Fee And Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon activate the registration link for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. As per the official notification released by NTA, the online registrations for Session 1 have been scheduled to begin from October 2025. Candidates can fill applications for session 1 as soon as it gets activated.



Those who wish to register for the exam should be prepared with Aadhar card, Category certificate, Scanned images of photograph, signature, Class 10 or equivalent certificate/marks-sheet and PwD/PwBD certificate. NTA can charge around Rs 1,000- 2,000 as application fees for registering for the exam.



Aadhaar Card- Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name. UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities)

UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.



Category Certificate- The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be valid and updated.

Candidates should regularly visit the NTA official website at www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for updates on JEE Main 2026.



NTA had earlier noted that it would be obtaining Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph and Address from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form Joint Entrance Exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. Candidates who qualify JEE (Main) Paper 1 will be eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced), conducted for admission to IITs.



JEE Mains 2026 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions in January and April. The exam for Session 1 is scheduled from January 21-30, 2026, while that of Session 2 will be conducted from April 1-10, 2026.