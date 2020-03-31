JEE Main Postponed Till Last Week Of May. Admit Cards After April 15

As per the proposed JEE Main schedule, the admit cards will be issued after April 15.

The JEE Main is proposed to be held in the last week of May, 2020, said an official statement today. Exact date will be announced after assessing the situation in the coming weeks, it added. This statement on JEE Main date comes a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed the all the upcoming exams of 2020. The JEE Main was postponed on March 18, roughly 20 days before the exam due to COVID-19 outbreak. Initially the exam was scheduled to be held from April 5 to April 11.

As per the proposed JEE Main schedule, the admit cards will be issued after April 15.

"We are hopeful that we would get back to normal relatively soon; but for now, we are closely monitoring the scenario to evaluate if the situation may necessitate any change in the schedule," said Vineet Joshi, Director General, NTA.

"NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform them about changes and exact dates of examination much in advance," he added.

NTA has also postponed medical entrance exam, NEET, which was scheduled to be held in May.

On March 30, the NTA extended application submission dates for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Admission Test-2020 for Ph.D. and Open Mat (MBA), ICAR Entrance Exam, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June, CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June and All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET).

"The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in, after assessment of the situation after 15.04.2020 only," the examination agency said in the notice.

