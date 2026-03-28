JEE Main April Session Exam 2026: Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here

JEE Main April Session Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session 2026 examination admit card anytime soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the admit card on the agency's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains Session 2 Admit Card Release Date

The session 1 admit card was released four days prior to the examination. Based on this trend, students can expect the admit card to be released on March 29, 2026 for the Computer Based Test (CBT) exam scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 8, 2026.

How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "JEE Main April Session Admit Card" under the "Candidate Activity" board.

Enter your application number and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print your admit card for appearing in the examination.

Download Link

The B.E./B.Tech paper will be held on April 2, 4, 5, 6 and April 8 and B.Arch./B.Planning papers on April 7, 2026.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main will become eligible to appear in JEE Advanced.

JEE Mains is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in India. It is used for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and many other engineering colleges, and it also serves as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, which is required for entry into IITs. The exam mainly tests students in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and is usually conducted online twice a year, allowing students to improve their scores.