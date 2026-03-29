JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download

- NTA has released the JEE Main Session 2 admit card on its official website
- Candidates can download the admit card using application number and password
- The City Intimation Slip was earlier issued on March 23 for exam city details
JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has issued the admit card for the second session of the JEE Main examination on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applicants can access and download their admit cards by logging in with their application number and password. Earlier, on March 23, the agency had released the City Intimation Slip to notify candidates about their allotted exam city.
The exams for this session-Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Papers 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning)-will be conducted from April 2 to April 8, 2026, in two shifts across the country. The results for the January 2026 session were announced on February 16. As per the Information Bulletin, the results for the April session are expected to be declared by April 20, 2026.
Steps to download the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card:
- Visit the official JEE Main website
- Click on the Session 2 admit card link
- Open the candidate login page
- Enter application number and password/date of birth
- Submit the login details
- View the admit card on the screen
- Download and save the PDF file
- Take printouts for exam day