JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has issued the admit card for the second session of the JEE Main examination on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Applicants can access and download their admit cards by logging in with their application number and password. Earlier, on March 23, the agency had released the City Intimation Slip to notify candidates about their allotted exam city.

The exams for this session-Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Papers 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning)-will be conducted from April 2 to April 8, 2026, in two shifts across the country. The results for the January 2026 session were announced on February 16. As per the Information Bulletin, the results for the April session are expected to be declared by April 20, 2026.

Read official notice here

Steps to download the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card: