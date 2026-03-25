JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Soon

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card: The National Testing Agency conducts JEE Main for admission into engineering programmes across India. With the exam scheduled in early April, the admit card is expected to be released soon on the official website, and this document is essential for candidates appearing in the exam as it contains crucial details such as exam centre address, exam date, shift timing, and important instructions, so students should stay updated and download their admit card as soon as it becomes available online.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card is expected to be released in the last week of March 2026. According to the exam schedule and usual release pattern, NTA generally issues admit cards a few days before the exam begins. Since the first exam is planned for April 2, the admit card will most likely be available between March 28 and March 30, 2026. Once released, candidates will be able to download it directly from the official website by logging into their accounts.

Candidates must download their admit card online from the official NTA portal. It is important to check all details mentioned on the admit card immediately after downloading it, and if any error is found, students should contact the authorities before the exam date.

Steps to download the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card: