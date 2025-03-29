JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card For April 2, 3 and 4 Exams Released, Check Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 scheduled for April 2, 3 and 4, 2025. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the same by visiting the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Select the link for the JEE Main admit card

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future use

The candidates are also required to ensure that the QR Code and the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading. All candidates should bring the photo ID as uploaded in online application form and also mentioned in the admit card for proof of identity.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam: Schedule

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, and 7, 2025. The examination on these days will be held in two shifts: 9 am-12 noon (first shift) and 3 pm-6 pm (second shift). Additionally, one exam for Paper 1 BE/BTech will be held on April 8, 2025, in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning both) will be held on April 9, 2025, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Mode of examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode

Language options

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and regional languages such as Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu, ensuring inclusivity under the National Education Policy (NEP). Candidates must carefully select their language preference during registration, as changes will not be allowed later.

