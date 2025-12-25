JEE Main 2026 Candidates Must Upload Photo Verification Certificate By January

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified candidates who have used identity documents such as PAN Card / Indian Passport / Non-Indian Passport to fill the JEE Main 2026 application form to now upload an additional document 'Photo Verification Certificate' by January.

Candidates have to first download the certificate by logging at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their JEE Main 2026 application number and password. After downloading, candidates have to fill all the details in the certificate, attach a recent passport-size photograph at and get it signed by their School/College Principal/Headmaster.

The completed certificate should be scanned and uploaded in PDF format through the link provided under the JEE Main candidate login before January 7, 2026.

The signature of the Principal/ Headmaster should be affixed in such a manner that it appears partly on the certificate and partly on the latest photograph.

Applicants are required to present this certificate to their exam centre on the day of the exam for physical identity verification.

JEE Mains will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sessions in January and April. JEE Main session 1 is scheduled between January 21-30, 2026. The results for the exam will be released by February 12, 2026. JEE Main session 2 is scheduled for April 1-10, 2026. The results for session 2 will be announced by April 20, 2025.