JEE Main 2026 Final Preparation Strategy For Engineering Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2026 in two sessions, January and April. The exams will be held for admissions to BE/BTech programmes. Those who qualify the Mains will be eligible for admission to BE/BTech courses at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other participating institutions. The exam also serves as qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is a gateway for admission to IITs.

The JEE (Main) - 2026 is being conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (BE /BTech) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper 1 for BE/BTech will comprise subjects such as Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Paper 2A (BArch): The Paper 2A will have three papers comprising Mathematics, Aptitude test and Drawing test. Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (BPlanning): Paper 2B will be held for Aptitude test and Planning-based questions. Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II) and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Preparation strategy

Aspirants set to appear in the JEE Main exam must develop strong command over high-weightage chapters in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). Solving topic-wise previous year questions (PYQs) will help in boosting knowledge and skills in these chapters. Students must also create concise formula and reaction sheets to aid quick revision.

Students must take two- three full-length JEE Main mock tests to assess their preparation. They must analyze their performance to identify weak areas and improve time management.

As the JEE Main exam is approaching now, students must dedicate 70 per cent of their study time to revision. They must focus on NCERT and solve JEE Main PYQs from the last 5 years as timed papers.

In the final months, taking one JEE Main mock test daily should become a regular practice. Students must revise formula sheets and take short notes.

To reduce exam anxiety, students must maintain a calm mindset and take proper sleep.