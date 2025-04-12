JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Answer Key Out, Check Details

JEE Main Exam 2025 Session 2 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2, along with the candidates' response sheets. Students who appeared for the exam can access and download both from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Following the release, the agency has activated the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the answer key. Candidates can raise objections to any answer by paying the required fee. The final answer key and results will be prepared after considering the objections raised. Candidates have been given the opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key by making a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question as processing charges. All challenges will be reviewed by subject experts, and a final answer key will be published accordingly.

Steps To Check Answer Key

Visit the official website of NTA: jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2025 Answer Key'

Log in using your application number and password or date of birth

The answer key will appear on the screen

Match your answers with the provisional key and calculate your probable score

The exams were held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9. The agency conducted the Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) on April 9.

JEE Main Exam Structure

JEE Main consists of two papers

Paper 1: For admissions into BE/BTech programs at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other recognized institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to IITs.

Paper 2: For admission into BArch and B.Planning courses, further divided into:

Paper 2A: For BArch

Paper 2B: For B.Planning

Mode of Examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test conducted offline on A4 sheets

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode