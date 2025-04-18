National Testing Agency Removes JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key From Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has removed the final answer key that was released for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 exam on Thursday. As per the information bulletin, the agency was also expected to release results along with the final answer key of the exam on April 17. However, within few hours of the release of the answer key, NTA had removed it from the official website.

In the answer key released on Thursday evening, NTA had dropped two questions. The first question appeared in the April 3 first shift exam, while the second question was dropped from April 2 first shift.

The provisional answer key for JEE Main Session 2 exam was published on April 11, and students were allowed to raise objections until April 13. Over 10 lakh candidates appeared for the second session of JEE Main 2025.

On April 16, the NTA addressed concerns raised by students regarding errors in response sheets and the provisional answer key-particularly for the April 9 exam. Reported issues included missing responses and incorrectly marked answers. Several coaching centres flagged nine disputed questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The overall merit list/ranking for JEE Main will be prepared based on the NTA scores of the candidates in total in BE/BTech for Session 1 as well as for Session 2. The best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions. Candidates who rank within the top 2.5 lakh performers in the JEE Main 2025 exam will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam.