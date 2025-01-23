JEE Main 2025: Detailed Analysis Of Day 1 Joint Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the first day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 on January 23, 2025 in two shifts. The remaining exams are scheduled for January 23 and 24, 2025, in two shifts.

JEE Main comprises of two papers:

Paper 1: For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and state-recognised institutions. It also serves as the eligibility test for JEE Advanced, required for IIT admissions.

Paper 2: For BArch and B.Planning courses, with two subcategories:

Paper 2A: For BArch

Paper 2B: For B.Planning

Mode of examination

Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode; Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline)

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-Based Questions in CBT mode



Analysis of JEE (Main) paper of January 22, 2025 (Morning Shift)

As per experts, the JEE Main paper on January 22, was of easy to moderate difficulty level. Chemistry and Physics sections were relatively easy, while the Mathematics section was slightly lengthy and calculative.

Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited further shares a detailed subject-wise analysis of the exam below:

Physics

Many students found the Physics section easy. Topics such as Mechanics, Current Electricity, Optics, Modern Physics, and Waves were well-represented. However, questions from AC, EMI, and Magnetism were notably absent. The inclusion of some PYQs (previous year questions) provided familiarity for prepared students.

Chemistry

The paper covered all chapters uniformly. While most questions were manageable, a few theory-based questions were confusing. Topics like Electrochemistry, Kinetics, p-block, d-block, Thermodynamics, and Biomolecules featured prominently. Overall, the section offered balanced representation.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section ranged from moderate to difficult. Though the questions were not overly challenging, some questions involved lengthy calculations. Key topics included Probability, Matrices, Algebra, Calculus, Vectors, Coordinate Geometry, 3D, and Calculus being dominant. The paper was comprehensive, covering almost all important chapters. For many students, Mathematics appeared time-consuming, but balanced in coverage.



Analysis of JEE (Main) paper of January 22, 2025 (Evening Shift)

The difficulty level of the January 22, 2025 (Evening Shift) paper was almost the same as that of the morning shift. Among the three subjects, Physics was the easiest, followed by Chemistry, while Mathematics was the most challenging due to the lengthiness of its questions. A detailed subject-wise analysis is mentioned below.

Chemistry

Chemistry questions were predominantly easy, similar to the morning shift. There was a relatively lower representation of Physical Chemistry, with Organic and Inorganic Chemistry forming the majority. Most of the questions were theoretical and covered almost all chapters equally. Assertion-Reason (AR) type questions were also included and were primarily theoretical.

Physics

Compared to the morning shift, Physics questions in the evening shift were relatively easier. Many students found this section the simplest. Mechanics was the most dominant topic, while Waves, Magnetism, and Modern Physics were also well-represented. Almost all chapters were covered evenly, and AR-type theoretical questions were included as well.

Mathematics

Mathematics was considered the most difficult section, mainly due to the lengthy nature of its questions. Based on student feedback, questions were asked from Calculus, Vectors & 3D Geometry, Matrices and Determinants, Quadratic Equations, Coordinate Geometry, and Binomial Theorem. The quality of the questions was comparable to the morning shift, with all chapters receiving equal representation. However, many average students found the section too time-consuming.