JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Registration Process Closes Today, Check Details

JEE Main 2024: Candidates can submit their applications through official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to close the extended registration period for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 today, December 4. Those who have not applied yet can submit their applications through the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. From December 6 to December 8, candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their applications. The JEE Mains Session 1 exam is set to take place from January 24 to February 1.

The city intimation slip is expected to be released by the second week of January 2024, while the JEE Main 2024 admit card will be available three days before the examination date.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1: Steps to follow for registration

Go to the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the registration link for JEE Main 2024 Session 1.

Provide the necessary registration details and click submit.

Log in to your account, complete the application form, and make the required payment.

After submission, download and keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.

If candidates have any questions or need clarifications, they can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or email NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Examination schedule

JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. This scheduling aims to prevent any clash with Board examinations, which may occur at varying times across States/UTs. Additionally, both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in the year 2024, in both January and April.

Admission eligibility for JEE Main

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

Structure of JEE Main Examination

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates who qualify for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue B.Arch and B.Planning courses across different universities in the country.

The JEE Main 2024 examination is divided into three papers:

Paper 1: BE/BTech

Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Type of Questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Mode of Examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only

Paper 2A: BArch

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part III: Drawing Test

Type of questions:

Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Drawing Test for drawing aptitude

Mode of examination:

"Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode for Drawing Test on an A4 size Drawing sheet.

Paper 2B: B Planning

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part-III: Planning-Based Questions

Type of questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Objective Type - MCQs for planning-based questions

Mode of examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only