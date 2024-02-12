JEE Main Session 1 Results To Be Out Today, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Exam-Main (JEE Main) Session 1 today, February 12, 2024. Students who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to check the results.

Students who qualify the JEE Main will be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced. Online registration for JEE Advanced will begin on April 21, 2024 and close on April 30, 2024.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admissions to undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2024.

The JEE Main Session 1 exams were conducted from January 24 and February 1, 2024. During the application process, candidates had the option to either apply for one session or for greater flexibility, opt for both sessions by paying the requisite fees.

The second session of JEE Main will be held from April 1 to 15. The last date for submission of the application form for JEE Main Session 2 is March 2, 2024.

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is conducted for prospective engineering students who aim to pursue BTech programmes in prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and others. Candidates who qualify the JEE Mains are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced for further evaluation.

