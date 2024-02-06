Highest Percentage Of Attendance Recorded In JEE Main This year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recorded the highest percentage of attendance for students who appeared in the recently conducted JEE Main Session 1. The attendance across the country has been recorded as 95.8 per cent for Paper 1 (BE / BTech).



More than 11 Lakh students appeared in the exam. The number of registered candidates for JEE Main is 12,31,874 which is about 27 per cent higher than the previous year. The percentage of students who appeared for Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) is 75 per cent.

In 2022, around 88.2 per cent students appeared in the Paper 1 BE/BTech exam. While, 57.8 per cent students appeared in the Paper 2 BArch/B Planning.

The percentage of students who appeared in the Paper 1 BE/BTech in 2023 was also 95.8 per cent. However, nearly 8 Lakh students appeared in the exam in 2023 as compared to the over 11 Lakh this year. In 2023, 69.8 per cent students appeared for the Paper 2 BArch/BPlanning.

The Session 1 exam was conducted in about 544 centres in 291 cities, including 21 cities outside the country. The centres outside India included Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington DC. The examination was also conducted in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo cities for the first time.

Of the total 12,31,874 registered candidates, 406920 are females while 8,24,945 are males.

NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 Session 2 from April 4-15, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled from April 1-15, 2024.