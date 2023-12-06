JEE Main 2024: Application Modification Window For Session 1 Opens Today, Check Details

JEE Main 2024: Candidates can modify application forms at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The application form correction window for the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 is opening today, December 6. Those who have applied for the examination will have the opportunity to modify certain details in their application forms until December 8. They can make modifications to the details by logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in once the editing process commences. The registration process for Session 1 of JEE Main 2024 closed on December 4. Initially, the application deadline was set for November 30, but it was subsequently extended.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 - Steps to make changes to the application form:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the application form correction link or log in to the candidate page.

Review all the instructions carefully before proceeding.

Complete the necessary modifications and, if applicable, make the required payment.

Provide the updated information.

Download the acknowledgement copy if it's generated, or capture a screenshot of the final page for future use.



Examination schedule:

JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 1, 2024, while Session 2 is set for April 1 to April 15, 2024. This scheduling aims to prevent any clash with Board examinations, which may occur at varying times across States/UTs. Additionally, both Paper 2A and Paper 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be conducted twice in the year 2024, in both January and April.

Eligibility for JEE (Main):

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the 12th-grade examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

JEE (Main) 2024 Pattern

The JEE Main examination comprises two distinct papers. Candidates who qualify for Paper 1 are eligible for Undergraduate Engineering programs like BE/BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other CFTIs, as well as institutions and universities funded or recognized by participating State Governments. Successful candidates in JEE (Main) also qualify for the JEE (Advanced), which is the entrance exam for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue B.Arch and B.Planning courses across different universities in the country.

The JEE (Main) 2024 is divided into three papers:

Paper 1: BE/BTech

Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry



Type of Questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Mode of Examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only

Paper 2A: BArch

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part III: Drawing Test

Type of questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Drawing Test for drawing aptitude

Mode of examination: "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode for Mathematics and Aptitude Test; "Pen and Paper Based" (offline) mode for Drawing Test on an A4 size Drawing sheet.

Paper 2B: B Planning

Part-I: Mathematics

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Part-III: Planning-Based Questions

Type of questions: Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and questions with numerical value answers for Mathematics; Aptitude Test with MCQs; Objective Type - MCQs for planning-based questions

Mode of examination:

The examination will be held in "Computer Based Test (CBT)" mode only.