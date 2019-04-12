Second JEE (Main) Concludes Today, Result Expected Soon

JEE (Main) 2019 Result, Answer Key Update

The second edition of JEE main, entrance exam for engineering admission, will end today. The six day long exam included two papers-- paper 1 for BE/ BTech and paper 2 for Architecture. The result can be expected as early as within the next week, as it was during the first JEE main result. Or else candidates can expect it within April 30 as notified by National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body. As per the official exam bulletin, the JEE (main) result will be released within April 30. NTA will announce the result on its official portal jeemain.nic.in.

The result for architecture paper will be released before mid-May.

More than 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the JEE main this time.

JEE Main Answer Key

Prior to result declaration, the agency will release the answer key and question paper of the exam. Candidates can challenge the answer key. For every objection raised against the official answer key, candidates have to pay Rs 1000.

"The result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result of JEE(Main)-April 2019 will be entertained," reads the official notification.

Admission Criteria

On the admission will be based on the best JEE main score. "The four NTA scores for each of the candidates in Paper-1 of JEE (Main)-January 2019 as well as for the April 2019 will be merged for compilation of result and preparation of overall Merit List / Ranking. For the candidates who appeared in both the attempts, best of the two NTA scores (total) will be considered for further processing," reads the exam notification.

